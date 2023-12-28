New Delhi, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the invitation extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14 next year, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a press statement. PM Modi and the BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas met on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's residential office and PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple.

Swami Ishwarcharandas honoured the Prime Minister by adorning him with a garland and draping a saffron shawl over his shoulders, acknowledging his significant contributions to our nation and the world. The Prime Minister was specially commended for the remarkable renovation and development of pilgrimage sites across India, a feat unparalleled in recent centuries, said the press statement.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around Abu Dhabi temple's significance for global harmony and Modi's vision for India's spiritual leadership on the global stage. The release read, "The BAPS delegation prayed for the Prime Minister's health and acknowledged his exceptional global achievements, notably strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. They also discussed the pride and inspiration Modi's leadership has instilled in Indians worldwide."

Recalling his personal and immortal memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his glorious centenary celebrations, the Prime Minister expressed prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj's health.

PM also appreciated the efforts of key individuals, volunteers and supporters, involved in the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi, including those present before him such as Chairman Ashok Kotecha, Vice Chairman Yogesh Mehta and Director Chirag Patel, recognizing their contributions as significant sources of pride for India.

In a light-hearted exchange, the Prime Minister asked Chirag Patel about his love for tennis and his father Rohitbhai Patel and grandfather P D Patel; and also encouraged his children to continue working hard and achieve success in the sport.

As per the press statement, Swami Brahmaviharidas showcased the latest update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that "the inauguration ceremony will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come."

To which PM Modi added, "It will reflect the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - an ideal spiritual space, not merely rooted in beliefs and traditions, but a confluence of diverse cultures and civilizations. The essence of spiritual harmony, symbolizing the path forward."