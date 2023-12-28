Union minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday, December 28, spoke about the Ram mandir consecration ceremony which will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. She also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Ayodhya airport and railway station soon. "The PM is also thinking of bringing international flights to Ayodhya," she added. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Have Not Been Invited to Ayodhya Temple Inauguration Event, Says NCP Leader Sharad Pawar.

PM Modi Will Inaugurate Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station Soon

#WATCH | Union minister & BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje in UP's Ayodhya says, "The PM will be inaugurating the Ayodhya airport and railway station soon. The PM is also thinking of bringing international flights to Ayodhya." pic.twitter.com/kSSDdGMrGR — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)