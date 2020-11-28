New Delhi, November 28: India’s coronavirus tally reached 93,51,110 on Saturday after 41,322 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours. In the corresponding period, 485 people also succumbed to the virus. Till now, the deadly virus has claimed 1,36,200 lives in India. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 87,59,969 have recovered so far in the country with 41,452 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus Related to SARS-CoV-2 Virus That Causes COVID-19 Found in Lab Freezers in Cambodia and Japan: Study.

Currently, there are 4,54,940 active cases in the country. One patient migrated to another country. As per the ministry, more than 70 percent of the cases are due to comorbidities. The country’s recovery rate has improved to 93.68 percent, while the case mortality rate stands at 1.46 percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 11,57,605 COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Tweet by ANI:

With 41,322 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,51,110 With 485 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,36,200. Total active cases at 4,54,940 Total discharged cases at 87,59,969 with 41,452 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/sMdcReQQ2b — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state of the country. In this western state of India, 18,08,550 people have contracted coronavirus so far. A total of 46,898 people also succumbed to the virus until now. The state recovery rate dropped, from 92.57 percent to 92.48 percent for the fifth consecutive day. The case mortality rate in Maharashtra is higher than national standards. It is currently .59 percent.

Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi are among the top six states which are accountable for contributing 61 percent new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis in India. On Friday, Delhi reported 5,482 fresh COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths. The total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,56,744 on Friday, of which 5,09,654 patients have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 38,181 on November 27.

