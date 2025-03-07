New Delhi, March 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Gujarat on Friday, where he will launch several developmental projects. He will first travel to Silvassa, and at around 2 p.m., he will inaugurate the NAMO Hospital (Phase I). At around 2.45 p.m., he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects for the UT at Silvassa. Thereafter, he will travel to Surat at around 5 p.m., where he will launch the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, according to a government media release.

On March 8, the Prime Minister will travel to Navsari, where he will interact with Lakhpati Didis, followed by a public function that will witness the launch of various schemes. The NAMO Hospital (Phase I) in Silvassa is a 450-bed hospital built at the cost of over Rs 460 crore, which will significantly strengthen healthcare services in the Union Territory. It will provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people in the region, especially the tribal communities. International Women’s Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Grace ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ in Navsari During Gujarat Visit on March 7-8.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects for the UT worth over Rs 2,580 crore at Silvassa. These include various village roads and other road infrastructure, schools, health and wellness centres, Panchayat and administrative buildings, Anganwadi centres, water supply and sewage infrastructure, among others. These projects aim to improve connectivity, promote industrial growth, encourage tourism, create employment opportunities and enhance public welfare initiatives in the region. The Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters under Rozgar Mela. He will also distribute benefits to the beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana - Urban, Gir Adarsh Aajeevika Yojana and Sylvan Didi scheme.

Gir Adarsh Aajeevika Yojana aims to boost the economic empowerment of women belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), minorities and divyangjan in the region through setting up small dairy farms and bringing social and economic changes in their lives. The Sylvan Didi scheme is an initiative to uplift women street vendors by providing them with aesthetically designed carts, with co-funding from the PM SVANIDHI scheme. PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir (See Pics and Video).

In Gujarat, PM Modi will launch the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign Programme in Limbayat, Surat and distribute the benefits under the National Food Security Act to over 2.3 lakh beneficiaries. "Women's empowerment has been a cornerstone of the work done by the government. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has been committed to taking steps towards their all-around development. In line with this, on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Prime Minister will participate in the Lakhpati Didi programme in Vansi Borsi village in the Navsari district and interact with the Lakhpati Didis," the government release reads. PM Modi will also felicitate five Lakhpati Didis with Lakhpati Didi Certificates.

The Prime Minister will launch the G-SAFAL (Gujarat scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programmes of the Government of Gujarat. The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and hand-holding support to startups working to create a conducive environment for rural livelihoods. G-SAFAL will provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to SHG women of Antyodaya families in two Aspirational districts and 13 Aspirational Blocks of Gujarat.

