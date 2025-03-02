Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir here in Gujarat on Sunday.

He also paid obeisance to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's idol inside the premises of the temple.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Know How to Calculate Salary Hike as Fitment Factor May Increase Basic Pay by 40-50%.

The Prime Minister also offered a special 'puja' at the temple.

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for a three-day visit, beginning with his arrival at the Jamnagar Airport.

Also Read | Jordan: Keralite Shot Dead While Attempting To Cross Into Israel From Jordanian Border.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Sasangir in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Monday, on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended his wishes to the people on the start of the holy month of Ramzan on Sunday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is currently visiting India.

PM Modi also spoke about how Abbott, during a visit to the Dilli Haat venue in the national capital, enjoyed millets.Sharing a picture with Abbott on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet my good friend and former Australian PM Tony Abbott. He has always been a friend of India's. We have all seen him enjoy millets during his current visit." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)