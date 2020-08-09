New Delhi, August 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video interaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, said the region will usher into development following the launch of high-speed internet. His remarks came a day before he was scheduled to officially inaugurate the submarine optical fibre cable network in the archipelago region.

"I'm sure that high-speed broadband connectivity that will be launched tomorrow will help people of Andaman & Nicobar Islands to have a virtual connect with other parts of the country. Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services, amid pandemic," Modi said in a virtual interaction on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Submarine Cable Connectivity to Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 10.

With the launch of optical fibre tomorrow, internet usage is expected to undergo a monumental change in the region. Students based in the Islands would be able to access online education, whereas, hospitality firms would be able to organise marketing activities to attract tourists from all parts of the world.

What PM Modi Said

India is fortunate that we have various things in different areas which can be developed. In Andaman & Nicobar we are going to lay emphasis on industries related to sea-food, organic products & coconut-based products: PM Modi interacts with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar pic.twitter.com/Jp9rqQDf43 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

"Be it a pandemic or any other problem, we all have to work together and stay connected with the people. We have to provide assistance to all," Modi further told the BJP workers of the Islands region during the video-conference.

"For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. Govt may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to everyone and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder," he added.

