PM Narendra Modi Replies to Amul Topical on His '9 pm, 9 Minute Light-Up' Appeal, Says Nation Will Come Closer on April 5

Amul topical on PM Modi's light-up call | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Amul_Coop)

New Delhi, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded on social media to a caricature on his light-up appeal shared by dairy cooperative Amul. On Twitter, the Amul topical of "Batti off, Butter On" went viral. Taking cognisance, PM Modi said the nine minutes beginning at 9 pm on April 5 will bring the nation more closer in its fight against the novel coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi’s Call to Switch Off Lights on April 5 at 9 PM Might Affect Power Grid and Emergency Services, Says Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut.

"These 9 minutes, at 9 PM on the 5th will bring our nation closer and strengthen the battle against COVID-19," PM Modi captioned, as he retweeted the Amul Topical which asked the viewers to "Do the Light Thing! (sic)".

Modi had, through a special video message released in the morning of Friday, appealed the nation to switch off their lights at 9 pm on Sunday and come to their balconies or terraces with candles, torches or mobile flashlights.

"I want 9 minutes from all you, at 9PM. Listen carefully, on the 5th of April, at 9 PM, turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in you balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes. I repeat, light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights, for 9 minutes at 9 PM on the 5th of April," the Prime Minister had said.

See PM Modi's Reply on Amul Topical

These 9 minutes, at 9 PM on the 5th will bring our nation closer and strengthen the battle against COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/ErwxzCn0bm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

The Opposition parties were unimpressed with his light-up call, claiming that the nation was expecting more serious measures and announcements from him amid the rise of COVID-19 cases across the nation. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the Indian PM must be more concerned about the human and economic impact of COVID-19 rather than asking the nation to light-up candles.