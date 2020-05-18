PM Narendra Modi Reviews Cyclone Amphan Situation, Prays for Everyone’s Safety, Assures All Possible Support From Centre

Narendra Modi Reviews Cyclone Amphan Situation (Photo Credits: @narendramodi)

New Delhi, May 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on Monday with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review the response measures against cyclone ‘Amphan’ developing in the Bay of Bengal. The Prime Minister took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said the response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed in the meeting. "I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government", the Prime Minister tweeted. Cyclone Amphan Forecast and Tracker: Severe Cyclonic Storm to Turn Worse by May 20, Check Day-Wise Movement Till Landfall.

According to details mentioned on PM Narendra Modi's official website, the Prime Minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed plans presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). During the presentation of the response plan, DG NDRF informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. 24 other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country. Amphan Cyclone: Here’s How and From Where the Super Cyclonic Storm Got Its Name.

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, PK Sinha Principal-Advisor to the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, besides other senior officers of Government of India. Cyclone Amphan is likely to turn into "extremely severe cyclonic storm" by Tuesday, May 19 with wind speeds of 160-170 gusting to 170. Amphan will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next two days and is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands in West Bengal & Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh during the afternoon/evening of May 20.