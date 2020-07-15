New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing development work in Kedarnath Dham. '

The discussions centred around furthering the divinity of Kedarnath temple and Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya's Samadhi Sthal, maintaining cleanliness and ensuring extensive development, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The review also focussed on ensuring that travellers get all facilities on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route and arrangements are made to showcase the historical and cultural significance of the pilgrimage through technology.