New Delhi, December 24: PM Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over 9 crore farmers. He further addressed the farmers from various states and his outreach came amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three laws passed by the Parliament in September to reform the farm sector.

PM Narendra Modi attacked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and said that her ideology has destroyed Bengal. "Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?" PM Narendra Modi Releases Rs 18,000 Crore Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to 9 Crore Farmers at a Click of a Button.

PM Narendra Modi Slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee:

Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed Bengal. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?: PM Modi https://t.co/TCwIqEXXhs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

While interacting with the farmers, PM Modi said, "The farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's schemes. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers."

