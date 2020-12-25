New Delhi, December 25: PM Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over 9 crore farmers at a click of a button today. The outreach comes amid ongoing farmers’ protests against the three laws passed by the Parliament in September to reform the farm sector.

Union Agriculture Minister said that the entire amount will reach the farmer's accounts directly. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain." PM Narendra Modi Will Not Let Farmers' Interests to Be Hurt, Says Rajnath Singh.

PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers pic.twitter.com/3vxIAvgwF3 — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Shah further said, "The three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers. Nobody can remove MSP system or snatch farmers' land from them. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart." The first instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme was released by the PM in 2019.

