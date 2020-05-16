PM Narendra Modi Thanks Donald Trump for Donating Ventilators to India to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic, Lauds India-US Friendship

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked US president Donald Trump on his offer to help India by donating ventilators. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister lauded the friendship between India and the US and said that this pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. " This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19", PM Modi tweeted.

On Friday, Trump said US is proud to announce that the US will donate ventilators friends in India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!", Trump had tweeted. United States Will Donate Ventilators to India, Cooperate on Vaccine Development, Says Donald Trump.

In his address at the White House, Trump had said that the US is sending quite a lot of ventilators to India. "I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and we are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump said.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to 🇮🇳 - 🇺🇸 friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

The donation of ventilators by the US comes months after India lifted a ban on the export of wonder drug- hydroxychloroquine at the personal request of Trump. India had sent 3.5 million tablets and nine tonnes of ingredients to manufacture it last month. US President Donald Trump Hopeful to Have Coronavirus Vaccine by End of Year 2020.

On Friday, Trump said that the United States and India are cooperating on vaccine development in order to beat the "invisible enemy." He announced a team to develop and manufacture a vaccine for the novel coronavirus at 'Warp Speed' and that the US will be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of the vaccine by the end of this