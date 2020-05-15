US President Donald Trump Hopeful to Have Coronavirus Vaccine by End of Year 2020

US President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, May 15: President Donald Trump said Friday that he's hopeful to have a coronavirus vaccine on the market by the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

Moncep Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who Trump has tapped to serve as the administration's virus czar, said that early try late 2020. News of Coronavirus Vaccine Developed By American Scientists is Fake, Here is the Fact Check of Viral WhatsApp Message.

Trump, speaking at a Rose Garden event, reiterated that he wants to see states move forward with reopening their economies. “We are back, vaccine or no vaccine,” Trump said.

