PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation at 10 AM Tomorrow Amid Reports of Possible Nationwide Lockdown Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 13 and not on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the Prime Minister will not be addressing people of the country on Monday. Earlier, there were reports that he would address the nation today on a possible extension of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the last week too, there were speculations that the Prime Minister would address the nation on Saturday. However, those reports were false. There were reports that said that the Prime Minister could address the nation following his video conference with chief ministers.

Here's the tweet:

There is no address to the nation by the Prime Minister today: Govt Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

There is no address to the nation by the Prime Minister today: Govt Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

The Prime Minister had last addressed the nation twice in March. The first time was on March 19 when he called for a nation-wide “Janta curfew” for March 22 and the second was on March 24 when he announced the 21-day lockdown that was to end on April 14.