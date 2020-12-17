New Delhi, December 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19. PM Modi in a tweet said, "Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health." The Prime Minister also tweeted in the French language. France Begins to Gradually Ease Coronavirus-Related Restrictions, President Emmanuel Macron Says ‘Second Wave of Pandemic Had Been Overcome’.

Earlier in the day, Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The French President will self-isolate himself as he is showing symptoms of coronavirus. Presidential Elysee Palace in a statement said that Macron got himself tested as soon as he showed the first symptom of the virus.

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 17, 2020

The statement said that the 42-year-old President was diagnosed "following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms", reports CNN. One of the worst-hit European nations, France has so far reported a total of 2,465,126 coronavirus cases and 59,472 deaths since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year. Meanwhile, the nationwide confinement in force since late October ended on Tuesday, allowing people to move freely and travel without restriction in the daytime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).