Paris, December 17: French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Emmanuel Macron will self-isolate himself as he is showing symptoms of coronavirus. Presidential Elysee Palace in a statement said that Macron got himself tested as soon as he showed the first symptom of the virus. France is Planning Nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Between April And June, Says Emmanuel Macron.

The French President will continue to work and carry out his duties remotely. Macron is among the prominent world leaders who contracted coronavirus. Previously, United States President Donald Trump and United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson were also diagnosed with COVID-19. Second COVID-19 Wave Could 'Overwhelm' France, Says Health Official.

France is one of the worst-affected European countries due to coronavirus. Till now over 23 lakh people have contracted COVID-19 in France, while close to 60,000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the European country. Meanwhile, the nationwide confinement in force since late October ended on Tuesday, allowing people to move freely and travel without restriction in the daytime.

The French government, however, introduces a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., an hour earlier than planned. The night-time ban on people's movement would be lifted on December 24 but not for New Year's Eve. Initially scheduled cinemas, theatres, concert halls, museums, circuses, zoos and casinos were scheduled to open from December 15, but as a precaution these places will remain close for more weeks.

