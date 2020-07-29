New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the approval of the much awaited National Education Policy 2020 and said it will transform millions of lives. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister tweeted saying that the National Education Policy 2020 was a long due reform in the education sector. "I wholeheartedly welcome the approval of the National Education Policy 2020! This was a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector, which will transform millions of lives in the times to come!", the Prime Minister tweeted. New Education Policy 2020: From Major Reforms in School and Higher Education To Digital Push, All You Need to Know.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy 2020, paving way for large scale, transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors. This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four year old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. National Education Policy 2020 Highlights.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

I wholeheartedly welcome the approval of the National Education Policy 2020! This was a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector, which will transform millions of lives in the times to come! #NewEducationPolicyhttps://t.co/N3PXpeuesG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2020

The National Education Policy (NEP) aims to achieve 100% youth and adult literacy. Itis built on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The NEP aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, suited to 21st century needs and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student.

