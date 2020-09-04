Panaji, September 4: Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant continues to discharge his duties despite testing positive for coronavirus, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

"As stated, Chief Minister Dr Pramod P Sawant continues to discharge his duties," tweeted the CMO. Earlier on Wednesday, Sawant had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was asymptomatic and had opted for home isolation. Pramod Sawant Tests Positive For COVID-19, Goa CM Opts For Home Isolation.

The CM also said that he would continue to discharge his duties and advised precautionary measures for those who came in close contact with him.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he said in a tweet.