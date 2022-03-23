Gandhinagar, March 23: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday during his two-day visit to the state, Speaker Nimaben Acharya said on Wednesday. As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a central government initiative to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, Kovind will address the Gujarat Assembly between 11 am and 12 noon on March 24, Acharya informed the House during the ongoing budget session.

On Friday, Kovind will award the 'President's Colour' to the Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Valsura' at a ceremony to be held in Jamnagar, a Gujarat defence PRO earlier said in a release.

The President's Colour is bestowed on a military unit, in recognition of its exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war.

INS Valsura, established in 1942, is a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy. President Kovind to Visit Turkmenistan, Netherlands from April 1-7.

It is entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign countries in electrical, electronics, weapon systems and Information Technology. On the occasion, a ceremonial parade with 150-men 'Guard of Honour' will be presented to the President, the supreme commander of the armed forces, the release said.