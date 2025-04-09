Pune, April 9: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Maharashtra, where a Bhutanese woman was allegedly raped in Pune. The police have arrested eight people in connection with the incident. Police officials said that the rape case of the Bhutanese woman came to light during the investigation of another incident in which Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Shantanu Samuel Kukde was arrested.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Sandeep Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), said that a fresh complaint had been lodged against eight people. In the complaint, three people hve been booked for molestation whole the others were booked for rape. Gill also said that they have arrested six accused so far and have launched a search to nab the remaining two. Pune Shocker: ‘Drunk’ Man Performs One-Arm Push-Ups in Middle of Road at Maharashtra’s Swargate, Video Goes Viral.

Although the police did not disclose the names of the accused, sources said that a lawyer named Vipin Bidkar is among the six arrested. All accused have been booked under Sections 376 and 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, Gill said that the case is under investigation and assured of action.

In a separate incident, the Sangvi police, on Monday, April 7, arrested a 20-year-old man from Aundh for attempting to kill a 21-year-old man with an axe. The alleged incident occurred in Old Sangvi late on Sunday night, April 6. Cops said that the victim sustained injuries on his right shoulder in the attack. The police have also launched a search for two accomplices of the accused. Pune Shocker: Bride-To-Be Hires Hitmen To Kill Fiance To Avoid Wedding, 5 Arrested After Man Escapes Attack in Maharashtra; Probe On.

All three have been booked under section 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

