Chandigarh, June 20: Saying rural development works in Punjab are being impacted, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said if the Centre didn't release the rural development fund of Rs 3,622 crore within 10 days, the government would move the Supreme Court. Speaking on a resolution against the non-release of the rural development fund or RDF in the Assembly, the Chief Minister expressed concern over its non-release and said the government would move the Supreme Court on July 1. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Gives Compensatory Cheques to Farmers Affected by Pink Bollworm Attack.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian moved the resolution. "It is our right which is being denied by the Centre and is affecting our rural infrastructure." He said the Centre is targeting non-BJP governments, whether it is Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal or Delhi. "They had deputed governors just to target the state governments," the Chief Minister informed the Assembly. Punjab Government Provided 29,684 Jobs in One Year, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

"Due to non-release of RDF for the last four seasons by the Centre, the rural development works in Punjab are being affected. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha condemns the fact that the Centre has not yet released the withheld amount of Rs 3,622 crore towards the agricultural produce bought from Punjab,a says the resolution. "This House recommends to the state government to approach the Centre for the release of the withheld RDF immediately," it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).