On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over compensatory cheques to cotton farmers affected by the pink bollworm attack, in Mansa. Speaking about the same Mann said, "People are honest, but it'll take some time to correct the system, every work will be done... the whole world will watch the upliftment of Punjab."

Check ANI's tweet:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over compensatory cheques to cotton farmers affected by pink bollworm attack, in Mansa "People are honest, but it'll take some time to correct the system, every work will be done... the whole world will watch the upliftment of Punjab," he says pic.twitter.com/XrPlKDIacE — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)