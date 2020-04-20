Punjab: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Shopkeepers, Police Over COVID-19 Lockdown Violation in Firozpur's Sikri Bazar Area, Watch Video

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Shopkeepers, Police in Firozpur (Photo Credits: ANI)

Firozpur, April 20: Shopkeepers in Punjab's Sikri Bazar area of Firozpur clashed with police officials who were trying to close shops to enforce lockdown in the area. The shops remained open in the locality which attracted the crown, defying the social distancing norm. According to reports, no action was taken against shop owners as they later closed their shops. The incident was also caught on camera. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"Several warnings were given earlier as well to shopkeepers to keep shops shut, but still, they opened their shops today. When we asked them to close them, they protested. No person arrested, as later locals understood and closed their shops," Manoj Kumar, SHO Thana Firozpur City said. Nihangs Attack Punjab Policemen in Patiala, Cop's Hand Chopped Off, Seven Arrested.

Punjab has reported 266 novel coronavirus cases, according to updated by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare. 31 people have recovered from the illness in the state, while 16 have died.

On Sunday evening, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh ruled out any relaxation in the lockdown, except as needed to ensure the procurement of wheat, till May 3. With the decision, all exceptions given from Monday, April 20, to industries in rural areas, dhabas, booksellers, shopkeepers dealing in air-conditioners and those involved in sand and gravel mining and stone crushing have been reversed.