Ludhiana, September 12: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a live-in partner's relative and his two friends in Punjab's Ludhiana district. Four people, including the live-in partner, were booked on Saturday. The woman also alleged that her live-in partner, identified as Rohit, thrashed her when she resisted. Rohit is a married man, and the rape survivor was living with him for the past eight months with the consent of his family.

Notably, Rohit's wife and kids also live in the same house. The woman alleged that Rohit allowed his relative and two friends to rape her. In the police complaint, the woman said that Rohit's brother-in-law, who had come from Delhi, had raped her a week ago, while his friend's raped her almost a month ago, reported Hindustan Times. Ludhiana Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped By Property Dealer on Pretext of Helping Her In Selling Property; Accused Arrested.

The remaining three accused are yet to be identified. A case has been registered against Rohit and the other three suspects under Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have started an investigation in the case and have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

In another incident of sexual assault against women in Ludhiana, a 14-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a youth whom she had befriended on a social networking site. The rape took place at the minor girl's house in Jagraon in Ludhiana district of Punjab on August 29. The accused was arrested by the Punjab Police.

