Ludhiana, September 1: A 14-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a youth whom she had befriended on a social networking site. The rape took place at the minor girl's house in Jagraon in Ludhiana district of Punjab on August 29. She had invited the accused, identified as 19-year-old Himanshu Bedi, at her house when in her parents' absence. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Himanshu Bedi on Tuesday. Ludhiana Shocker: Girl Abducted, Raped for 26 Days; Two Accused Booked.

In her complaint, according to a report by Hindustan Times, the girl said that she had met Bedi online and they had started chatting. Bedi had asked her to meet him on several occasions. However, the girl kept declining. Recently, Bedi told her that he was going abroad and wanted to meet her before leaving the country. This time, the girl agreed and asked him to come to her house on August 29 when her parents were away. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Bedi allegedly raped the girl at her house and left when her condition worsened, the report added. When her parents returned to home, they took her to a hospital. Based on the girl's complaint, the police booked Bedi under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested him.

According to Jagraon Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Nidhan Singh, Bedi has admitted that he had raped the girl. The accused also said that he was not leaving the country but used the excuse to meet the girl. In a separate case in Ludhiana, the police recently booked two men who abducted a 14-year-old girl and raped her for 26 days. The accused are Adarsh Tiwari of Giaspur and Satyam.

