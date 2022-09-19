Mumbai, September 19: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy died by suicide in Andheri on Friday night after he felt rejected by a female friend. The boy allegedly took this extreme step after a female friend told him that they were just friends.

The Class 10 student stayed in a housing society with his family. Police found the boy’s diary, a cold drink, two soda bottles and his slippers on the spot, reported The Indian Express.

The boy scribbled some notes in the diary found on the spot, they said. He sent one message each to the family group and his friends’ group. Adultery Suspicion: Man Kills Wife by Slitting Her Throat in Delhi's Maujpur, Arrested

The deceased also called a male friend but cut the call in a second before taking the extreme step, said the police who sent the body for a postmortem to the Cooper Hospital.

The police registered a case of accidental death after the boy’s father said that he had no complaint against any person.

In another news, a 21-year-old man from the industrial town of Vapi in Valsad district committed suicide in his hostel room on as he had incurred a huge debt due to his habit of online gambling. He was doing Semester 2 of his Bachelor of Engineering course at Vishwakarma Government College in Chandkheda. Ahmedabad Shocker: Youth Kills Self Over Online Gambling Debts, Asks Father to Return Money to Lenders in Suicide Note

Addressing his father in the suicide notes, the deceased wrote "If someone comes and asks for money, please pay them.” He had blocked his father's number along with many others after he returned from his hometown Vapi as he fell into depression. His father had to call his classmates to inquire about him after which he got the tragic news.

