Chandigarh, November 8: In a tragic incident a minor boy was ran over by a jeep in Dakha village of Ludhiana district in Punjab. Accoring to the report, the five-year-old boy, identified as Jagtar Singh, was going to a nearby shop to fetch when he was crushed under a jeep. His father, identified as Jagdeep Singh, who was along with him, had a narrow escape. A case has been registered against the driver of the jeep in the matter. Punjab: Two Girls Run Over By Speeding Vehicle Driven By Cop In Jalandhar, One Dead; Incident Caught on CCTV.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the minor was going to the shop to fetch a packet of chips along with his father, when a speeding Mahindra Bolero Camper, coming from Hambran road side ran over the child and his father managed a narrow escape. Though the driver of the jeep managed to flee the spot, the vehicle's registered number was recorded by the passersby. Punjab Shocker: Two Stab Youth to Death Over Argument Regrading Matchbox in Mohali, Arrested.

ASI Hamir Singh has said that the accused will be nabbed soon as reported by the Hindustan Times. A case has been registered against the driver of the jeep under section 279 and section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been booked for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

