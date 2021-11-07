Chandigarh, November 7: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly stole his son-in-law's borrowed SUV car. According to report, the accused, a resident of Punjab's Malerkotla, was unhappy with his daughter's decision to marry the victim against the wishes of the family. Through the couple got married two years ago and are now in talking terms, the accused, identified as Rachhpal Singh, still held a grudge against his son-in-law, identified as Jagtar Singh. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway. Punjab Shocker: Two Stab Youth to Death Over Argument Regrading Matchbox in Mohali, Arrested.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Jagtar Singh had borrowed his friend's car to take his unwell son to Jarkhar village on October 31. However, while they were inside a gurudwara the vehicle got stolen. Jagtar Singh has reportedly alleged that his in-laws were aware about his trip and stole the car while he was inside the gurudwara to pay obeisance. He immediately lodged an FIR in the matter.

Rachhpal Singh and his son allegedly wanted to sell the car and drove it to Sangrur, but were intercepted by the police. The car was also recovered from the accused. The accused duo have reportedly admitted to stealing the car. Head Constable Malkit Singh said that an FIR has been lodged under section 379 and 34 of the IPC, as reported by the HT.

