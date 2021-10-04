Chandigarh, October 4: In a shocking incident, a man along with his two minor sons jumped into the Sultanwind canal in Punjab's Amritsar and reportedly died by suicide. The incident took place on Sunday night, however the police recovered their bodies on Monday, according to the report. The police have reportedly a filed a case under Section 174 of the CrPC in the matter and investigation is underway to find out why the deceased took the step.

According to the reports, the man , who worked at a factory in the city, took his two sons, aged seven years and two years, on the pretext to get ice-cream for them on Sunday evening. When the trio did nit return for more than hour, their family members started to look for them. The deceased had switched off his mobile phone, however his location was traced near Sultanwind canal. The police managed to recover the man and his sons bodies on Monday. Uttar Pradesh: 45-Year-Old Man Kills 2 Sons, Dies by Suicide.

The deceased children's paternal grandfather told the Hindustan Times, "When the three didn’t return home for over an hour, we began looking for them. My son’s phone was switched off. But we managed to get the location traced and it was found near the Sultanwind canal. The police found my son’s motorcycle and phone near the canal." Haryana Shocker: Man Smothers Wife and Kids to Death, Later Kills Self in Palwal; Probe Launched.

A case has been registered in the matter and probe is underway. Meanwhile, the police is working to determine as to why the man took the step and jumped into the canal along with his two minor sons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).