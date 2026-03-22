New Delhi, March 22: Amid the global supply chain crisis, a large cargo ship carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the US has arrived at the Mangalore Port in the country. Pyxis Pioneer cargo ship carrying LPG from the US state of Texas, successfully docked at the port.

Before the ship from the US, named Aqua Titan, reached India, another vessel carrying Russian crude oil also reached Mangalore, reports NDTV. This particular vessel was stationed about 18 nautical miles away from the port. The single-point mooring system will be used to transfer the oil to the pipeline system and take it to MRPL. Indian-Flagged LPG Tanker ‘Nanda Devi’ Nears Kandla Port via Strait of Hormuz, Bringing Relief Amid Fuel Supply Concerns (Watch Video).

US Ship Carrying LPG Reaches India Amid West Asia Crisis

VIDEO | Karnataka: Pyxis Pioneer, a large cargo ship carrying LPG from Texas in the US, arrives at Mangalore Port. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pWrYN24rFq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2026

The Russian crude oil arrived after the US issued a temporary general license, permitting the sale of Russian crude oil already stranded at sea as of March 12. The move is aimed at stabilising global fuel prices amid the tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, India has sharply increased its purchases of Russian oil. The move came shortly after the United States allowed India to temporarily boost its imports of Russian oil. The surge in buying is aimed at managing supply concerns after disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Indian LPG Cargo ‘Shivalik’ Reaches Mundra Port, Unloads 20,000 MT; 26,000 MT To Be Discharged at Mangaluru.

Earlier, the Indian‑flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker 'Nanda Devi' arrived at Vadinar Port in Gujarat, becoming the second LPG carrier to reach the west coast this week after 'Shivalik' docked at Mundra Port.

Both vessels transported critical LPG supplies to India following an unusually hazardous passage through the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

A total of 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region and DG Shipping is monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions.

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