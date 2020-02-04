Qatar Airways Flight From Doha to Bangkok Makes Emergency Landing at Kolkata Airport After Thai Woman Gave Birth Onboard

Thai woman gave birth on board qattar Airways flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, February 4: A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at around 3.15 am on Monday, after a 23-year-old Thai national gave birth onboard the flight. According to reports, both and baby are fine now and have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata. More details are still awaited. Mumbai: Woman Gives Birth to Baby On Platform of Dadar Railway Station.

Kolkata airport official told news agency ANI, "Kolkata Airport official to ANI: Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 made an unscheduled landing at Kolkata Airport. The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) medical priority landing."

In December last year, a Florida woman gave birth to a baby in jetway at Charlotte Douglas airport. The woman, named Nereida Araujo went into labour pain during a two-hour from Tampa (TPA) to Charlotte (CLT). Shortly after landing, she gave birth to the baby in the jetway. Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Delivers Stillborn in Public Toilet; Tries to Flush Infant.

In a similar incident in October 2018, Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi-Jakarta flight was diverted to Mumbai as a woman passenger gives birth onboard the flight. Both the mother and her baby were then shifted to a hospital in Mumbai.