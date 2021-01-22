Patna, January 22: Following the deterioration in the health condition of incarcerated former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav are going to meet him in Ranchi later on Friday. Tejashwi said the entire family is concerned about Lalu Prasad's health. "We will go to Ranchi today to meet him. He has breathing problems and has undergone high definition CT scan on Friday. Doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) told us that he has an infection in the lung. Besides, he also has an infection in the kidney. A hint of pneumonia has also appeared," Tejashwi said.

Reacting to the jail manuals in Ranchi, where Lalu Prasad is lodged following his conviction in the fodder scam cases, Tejashwi said: "As we are family members, we will request the jail administration to allow us to meet him under special circumstances. We are hoping for a positive response." Earlier on Friday, Tejashwi's eldest sister Misa Bharti went to RIMS and met with Lalu Prasad. Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Update: RJD Leader's Kidney Function Can Deteriorate Anytime, Says RIMS Doctor.

Lalu Prasad had complained of uneasiness in breathing on Thursday evening, following which a panel of doctors at RIMS took the necessary steps to stabilise his health. The former Bihar Chief Minister underwent a rapid antigen test on Thursday the report of which has returned negative. His RTPCR test report is expected later on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren is keeping an eye on Lalu Prasad's health status. Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta had met Lalu Prasad at the hospital on Thursday.

