New Delhi, September 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again attacked PM Narendra Modi with regards to his handling the Chinese infiltration matter. He asked Prime Minister if the Narendra Modi government is with the Indian Army or with China. Taking to Twitter he said, "PM Modi said no one entered the bordered, then took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then the Defence Minister said that China encroached on the Country and now the Minister of State for Home said there has been no encroachment."

Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement in parliament, asserted that the South Asian country "does not recognise the current boundary (Line of Actual Control)" and had attempted to transgress it. "Don't be afraid of taking China's name." No Infiltration Reported Along India-China Border in Past Six Months, Says MHA Amid Tensions in Ladakh.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

आप chronology समझिए: 🔹PM बोले कि कोई सीमा में नहीं घुसा 🔹फिर चीन-स्थित बैंक से भारी क़र्ज़ा लिया 🔹फिर रक्षामंत्री ने कहा चीन ने देश में अतिक्रमण किया 🔹अब गृह राज्य मंत्री ने कहा अतिक्रमण नहीं हुआ मोदी सरकार भारतीय सेना के साथ है या चीन के साथ? इतना डर किस बात का? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 16, 2020

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Centre and PM Modi over their handling of the stand-off with China, which had transgressed along the LAC - the de factor border - in May. The Congress leader's attack was in reference to a remark PM Modi had made at an all-party meeting in June, days after 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in a clash with Chinese troops.

