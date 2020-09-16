New Delhi, September 16: Amid ongoing tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the government on Wednesday said no infiltration was reported along India-China border in the last six months. The statement assumes significance as India and China are engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The government also said that 47 infiltration attempts were made along the India-Pakistan border in the last six months. Indian Army, China's PLA Engaged in Fresh Clash at Pangong Tso Near LAC? PIB Fact Check Terms Reports Fake News.

In response to a question regarding infiltration from Pakistan and China, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha: "No infiltration has been reported along Indo-China border during last six months." India shares a 3488-Km border with China that runs along Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Tensions between the two countries are high as China has repeatedly attempted to change the status quo at LAC in Ladakh. China's Latest Incursion Attempt Was Deliberate to Provoke India: US Intelligence.

Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan valley. China also made provocative military movements to change the status quo at Pangong Tso lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, which was thwarted by alert Indian troops.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday made a statement in Lok Sabha on India-China issue and said that Chinese are in illegal occupation of 38,000 square km of Indian land and it considers another 90,000 square km as its own.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).