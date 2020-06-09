Rahul Gandhi Shares Video of Delhi-Based Journalist Narrating Ordeal After His Family Members Contract Coronavirus

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 9: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video wherein a journalist narrating his ordeal after his family members contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). In the video, journalist Ajay Jha can be seen narrating how two members of his family succumbed to coronavirus and remaining positive members are struggling to get treatment. Ajay Jha made a desperate call for help through his video. No Community Spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, Says Manish Sisodia After Meeting Central Government Officials.

"All members in my family, including my wife, two daughters and myself, are coronavirus positive. In the past 10 days, my father-in-law and mother-in-law have died. Bodies were kept lying for a long time. Authorities were busy blaming each other. Kejriwal and other government are claiming that everything is provided. But the truth is there is nothing," visibly exhausted Jha said in the video.

"We hope people will come forward and help. My family needs help and treatment. I hope people will listen and help us," the Delhi-based journalist added. Sharing the video, Rahul Gandhi said he shares pain with the Jha family. "For the millions of my sisters and brothers like Ajay, we share your pain. We will do everything to protect you. We will overcome this together," he tweeted with hashtag #SpeakUpDlehi. Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh: 'Have Chinese Occupied Indian Territory in Ladakh?'

Delhi: Journalist Calls For Help After Family Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

For the millions of my sisters and brothers like Ajay, we share your pain. We will do everything to protect you. We will overcome this together. #SpeakUpDelhi pic.twitter.com/gO6mWD1F5h — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2020

Delhi has recorded over 1,000 cases of the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to more than 29,000. At least 874 people have died of COVID-19. Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that COVID-19 cases in the city are expected to shoot up to 5.5 lakh by July 31 while Central government officers have asserted that there is "no community spread in the national capital".