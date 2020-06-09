No Community Spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, Says Manish Sisodia After Meeting Central Government Officials

Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 9: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that there is no community spread of coronavirus in the national capital region. Sisodia confirmed the reports after central government officials confirmed it to him during the meeting, where the Union Territory's Health Minister Satyendra Jain was also present.

Confirming the news to the media, Sisodia said after State Disaster Management Authority meeting on COVID-19, "Officers of Central Government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed." Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Reverses Arvind Kejriwal's Order to Test Only Symptomatic Patients for COVID-19, Says Asymptomatic Also to be Tested.

Here's what Manish Sisodia said:

Adding more, Delhi Deputy CM said, "By 15 June, there'll be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June we'll reach 1 lakh cases and& 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July there'll be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases expected and 80,000 beds will be needed."

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said that half the COVID-19 cases in Delhi cannot be traced to any source. Before meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Jain had said, as quoted by NDTV, "We say community spread when people don't know how they got the infection. There are many cases. In 50 per cent of the cases in Delhi, the source of infection is not known."

It is to be known that the third stage of a pandemic or community spread is is difficult to trace the source of infection. According to Union Health Ministry's data, 29,943 coronavirus cases have been traced in New Delhi, out of which 11,357 have been discharged, while 874 died.