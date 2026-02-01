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The league stage of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 concludes on February 1 with a high-stakes encounter as the Delhi Capitals take on UP Warriorz at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi. For the Capitals, the equation is simple: a victory is essential to secure a place in the play-offs, while the Warriorz are playing for pride after being mathematically eliminated from the title race. Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table and Team Standings.

The Delhi Capitals, led by newly appointed captain Jemimah Rodrigues, enter the final group game under immense pressure. Following Gujarat Giants' recent ascent in the standings and Mumbai Indians' superior Net Run Rate, the Capitals must win today to stay in the competition. The team will lean heavily on the form of opener Lizelle Lee and the South African middle-order anchor Laura Wolvaardt, who has averaged 38.8 this season.

UP Warriorz, captained by the legendary Meg Lanning, have endured a difficult campaign. Despite Lanning's individual brilliance, tallying 248 runs so far, the team has struggled with injuries, most notably to Phoebe Litchfield. The Warriorz will look to Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol to produce a strong finish and play the role of spoiler for Delhi’s aspirations.

Where to Watch WPL 2026 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Fans can follow the action across various platforms depending on their region. In India, the Star Sports Network holds the exclusive television rights, while digital streaming has moved to the integrated JioHotstar platform. G Kamalini Catch Video: Watch Mumbai Indians Women Wicketkeeper Take Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Jemimah Rodrigues During MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2026 Match.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming available via the Sky Go app.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match Fact

Feature Details Date & Time 1 February 2026 Venue BCA Stadium, Kotambi (Vadodara) Captains Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) vs Meg Lanning (UPW) India Broadcaster Star Sports Network / JioHotstar UK Broadcaster Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Go Match Significance DC must win to qualify for Play-offs

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).