Mumbai, October 15: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat over the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The weather agency has said that due to well-marked low pressure area over Maharashtra, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with very heavy rainfall in several parts over Konkan and Goa and adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra. The IMD also said that heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Goa and coastal south Gujarat today.

The weather agency had said that in the wake of the current weather conditions, damage is expected to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees, drumstick trees and horticultural crops. It said flooding and water logging in low lying areas, disruption of surface transport, landslides, water pooling are also expected in the affected areas. In the wake of the current weather system, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has sent two teams to Karnataka and three teams to Maharashtra for rescue operations. Of 3 teams deployed in Maharashtra, one team each is in Solapur, Pune's Indapur, and in Latur. Mumbai Rains Update: Mumbai, Thane on Red Alert For Today, Very Severe Convection Observed, Says IMD.

The IMD said that strong wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph is very likely to prevail around the system centre and over Madhya Maharashtra during next 12 hours and gradually decrease thereafter. On Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected to lash Mumbai and its suburbs, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad due to an extremely low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The clouds developed because of the weather system would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16, officials said. The IMD has issued the warning for more than 15 districts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad.

