New Delhi, October 26: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during next 5 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin on Monday, the weather agency said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Bay of Bengal. It said a trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to south Tamil Nadu across Bay of Bengal at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of these systems, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu this week. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said that the northeasterly winds lie over Bay of Bengal and extreme south peninsular India while the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from entire country around October 28. Simultaneously, the Northeast Monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala around October 28, 2020. The withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon now passes through Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ghatshila, Keonjhargarh, Nowrangpur, Elluru, Nalgonda, Nanded, Nasik, Dahanu.

The weather agency said that the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand; some parts of Odisha; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, entire Vidarbha. It has also withdrawn from remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra & Konkan and remaining parts of Gujarat and North Arabian Sea on October 26.

