Barmer, January 11: The Rajasthan Police have booked a man for allegedly raping his minor sister-in-law. The incident was reported from Barmer. The accused, identified as Karan Nath, had eloped with his sister-in-law after she became pregnant. While the police managed to trace the girl and brought her back, Karan Nath ran away. A case under sections 376, 344, 342 and under POCSO Act was registered against him. Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old-Girl Raped in Pali District, Accused Arrested.

Karan Nath and his wife were staying with his in-laws at Mandali. He allegedly raped his sister-in-law there many times, according to a police officer quoted in a TOI report. When she became pregnant, he eloped with her to Pune on the pretext of marriage. A month ago, the girl's family lodged a complaint at Gida police station. Police located her in Pune and she was caught. But, Nath managed to flee. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Attacks Father After Dispute Over Handwash Bottle.

In Barmer, the girl's family were shocked when they found that she is pregnant. She later recorded her statement under Section 161 and confirmed that she was constantly raped by Nath who kept her hostage. According to Gida SHO Hukmaram, Nath is a resident of Malva and was doing agriculture work at a tube well. He had earlier worked in Pune. Therefore, he took his sister-in-law there and took a room on rent.

