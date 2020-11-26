Pali, November 26: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Rajasthan’s Pali district. The 26-year-old accused lives in the same area where the minor stays with her parents. The incident took place on Tuesday when the rape survivor’s family had gone to attend a wedding. In the complaint, the minor’s family said that the accused lured the girl to a secluded by offering her packets of chips. Rajasthan Shocker: 17-Year-Old Disabled Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dausa District, 3 Accused Detained.

One of the family members even saw the girl going with accused. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the accused is married and has three children. After committing the crime, he fled from the spot. He did not even answer phone calls of minor’s family. After the family started searching for the girl, they found her few metres away from their home. Rajasthan Shocker: 13-Year Old Dalit Girl Becomes Pregnant After Being Gangraped by Three Men in Bharatpur District, Case Registered.

The accused was later arrested on Wednesday. “The minor was taken to a hospital for treatment, and a police team was rushed to nab the accused. A day later on Wednesday, the accused was traced and was arrested and is in police remand till Thursday,” reported the media house quoting Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar police station Bala Ram as saying. A case has been registered against the 26-year-old man under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The investigation is currently underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).