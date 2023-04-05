Jaipur, April 5: In a horrifying incident, a mentally unstable man in Rajasthan's Nagaur reportedly killed his two married daughters with an axe early on Tuesday. The 57-year-old man also attacked his wife and grandson who are in critical condition after getting severely injured. They both are admitted to a hospital in Ajmer.

According to the reports, the accused was identified as Mana Ram. He used to work at a mine years ago before he met with an accident. He was badly injured in the mishap and had suffered head injuries. Since then, he was unstable mentally and would often experience feats and become violent. The police have arrested him and a case has been filed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Telangana Shocker: Alcoholic Man Kills Wife, Daughter With Axe After Argument in Jayashankar Bhupalapally District, Arrested.

On the day of the incident, the family had dinner together and Ram was particularly happy because his daughter Rekha (20) had returned home. The incident took place late at night on Tuesday when everyone was sleeping. The accused woke up and started attacking his daughters with an axe after suffering a random bout of feat. Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Viral Video With Man, Father Shoots Daughter and Wife to Death in Jhansi.

His wife Kesar (52) woke up after hearing the screams and rushed to stop him. However, she also sustained grave injuries as she tried to rescue her daughters. The accused then attacked his grandson, identified as Prince (7). The deceased women were identified as Rekha and Meera (26). They both died on the spot following the horrifying attack while Kesar and Prince were taken to a hospital in Ajmer where they are battling for life.

The bodies of Rekha and Meera were handed over to the families after the post-mortem. A case has been registered against Manaram under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint lodged by the accused's son.

