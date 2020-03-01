Rajasthan: In a First, Restrictions Imposed on Pakistani Pilgrims Visiting Ajmer During Urs Celebrations

Ajmer (Photo credit: IANS)

Ajmer, March 1: In a first, a number of restrictions have been imposed by the Rajasthan government on Pakistani pilgrims visiting Ajmer for Urs celebrations. The restrictions include a prohibition on Pakistani pilgrims' visit to Hujra (priest seat) or the house of their Khadim (priest), which they otherwise used to do. A delegation of 211 Pakistani pilgrims arrived in Ajmer on Saturday. They will be staying in India till March 7. Pakistan High Commission Issues Visas to Indian Pilgrims to Visit Katas Raj Temples.

As soon as the delegation arrived in Ajmer, they were informed about "rules" that they will have to follow during their visit. For the first time, Pakistani pilgrims will not have 24-hour access to Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz dargah. They have been asked to visit the shrine for a specific duration. Speaking to Times of India, Pakistani delegates said the time restriction would not allow them to offer five prayers a day on any day. Pakistan Temporarily Opens Border with Iran to Let in Its Stranded Pilgrims: Official.

Pakistani pilgrims will be provided 6-10 hours to visit the shrine, depending upon the auspiciousness of the day. "The restriction in visit hours is in accordance with the visa rules. They will not be allowed to visit the shrine beyond the specific hours and they have to move in a group or in small groups inside the shrine under police cover," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rastradeep said.

The Pakistani delegation is not allowed to eat inside the dargah premises or at the residences of their Khadims. They have been asked not to talk to the press and refrain from participating in any conversation on any controversial topic with locals or other pilgrims. While the pilgrims expressed unhappiness over restrictions, SP Kunwar Rastradeep maintained that they were in accordance with visa rules.

"The administration has set up a canteen for them inside the school where pilgrims are staying. If any Khadim or anyone wants to treat the pilgrims, they can bring the food to the canteen. It will help us monitor them properly. All arrangements have been made to make the pilgrimage of the Pakistani delegates hassle-free," SP Rastradeep added.