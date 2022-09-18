Jodhpur, September 18: In an unfortunate incident, a Class IX student was hospitalised after he was allegedly beaten by a school teacher in Rajasthan's Jodhpur for not completing his homework. The teacher also pinched the boy several times and the incident left several marks on the boy's body.

The victim was brought home by his cousin after he complained of pain in head and ear along with fever. His parents rushed him to the local hospital but was later referred to Jodhpur where his statements were recorded by the Borunda police on Saturday, reported TOI.

Police have registered a case against the school teacher on the complaint of victim's father and investigation has been initiated into the matter, SHO Hukum Giri Said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife of Former Army Officer in Aligarh Reports Rape by Step-Uncles After 28 Years

Kanaram, the boy’s father, in his complaint said that teacher Ram Karan beat the boy badly for not completing his homework and also slapped him 15 times and pinched him, which left marks on his body. Kerala Shocker: Man Chops Off Wife’s Hands With Machete Over Family Feud in Pathanamthitta, Arrested

The police official said that no serious internal injury was sustained by the boy as the father of the boy Kanaram claimed.

Kanaram alleged that on getting information of his admission to a hospital in Jodhpur, son of the school principal reached there and wanted him to withdraw the case.

The accused Ram Karan in his defence said that he did not beat the boy but made him stand with hands raised for some time after he did not complete the homework.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2022 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).