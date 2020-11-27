Jaipur, November 27: The voting for the second phase of Panchayat elections is underway in 21 districts of Rajasthan. The polling for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections began at 7:30 am on Friday. A total of 1,137 seats in 59 Panchayat Samiti in which elections are taking place. The voting will end at 5 pm. Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2020 Date & Schedule: 3,848 Rural Bodies to Go to Polls From September 28 to October 10.

State Election Commissioner PS Mehra on Thursday appealed to all voters to follow all the guidelines of COVID-19 while exercising their franchise. The districts in which panchayat elections are taking place are - Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur will undergo polling. 61.8% Voter Turnout in First Phase of Rajasthan Panchayat Polls.

A total of 3,472 candidates are in the fray for the polls. In the second phase, about 21,000 EVM machines will be used and 59.86 lakh voters can cast their votes at 8,403 polling stations. Polling for the third and fourth phase of panchayat samiti and Zila Parishad elections will be held on December 1 and 5, respectively.

The first phase of panchayat election in Rajasthan took place on Monday. Nearly 25,000 EVMs were used in the first phase of Rajasthan panchayat elections at 10,131 polling stations. The counting of votes will be done on December 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).