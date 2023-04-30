Jaipur, April 30: Three men were killed and nine injured when the private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a wall in the Nathdwara area of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said on Sunday. Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Killed After Tanker Collides With Camper Vehicle on NH 11 in Phalodi (Watch Video).

The accident occurred on National Highway 8 when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Churu from Ahmedabad, lost control at a turn and ran into the wall late on Saturday, they said. Rajasthan Road Accident: Pickup Truck Collides With Vehicle in Churu; Five Including Three Children Killed (See Pics).

Anand Kumar (34), Ranveer Meghwal (38) and Babulal Godara (26) died on the spot while nine others were injured and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the police added.