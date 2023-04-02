Sadulpur, April 2: Five persons including two women and three children died in a road accident where a pickup truck collided with a truck, in Churu. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday around 01:00 AM near the village Ratanpur located near the National Highway 52 of Churu District, said Police officials.

The deceased have been identified as Vimala (63), Krishna (60), Saraswati (5), Ankit (8), and Anjali (5) members of the same family, and residents of Sahara Village, Hisar. Victims were returning home after visiting Salasar, informed the officials. Rajasthan Road Accident: Five Killed After Tanker Collides With Camper Vehicle on NH 11 in Phalodi (Watch Video).

Pickup Truck Collides With Vehicle in Churu:

Rajasthan | Five including two women and three children died in a road accident where a pickup truck collided with a truck, in Churu, at around 1.30-2.00 am during the early hours today. Victims were from Haryana: Police pic.twitter.com/dihaOQhz6y — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2023

Victims were returning to their village after visiting the Salasar Dham, informed the Police. Police reached the accident spot and took the injured people to the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Car Collides in Truck Near Sultanpur, Five People Killed On Their Way From Delhi To Bihar.

"Deceased and injured were taken to Hospital in 108 ambulances. And 3 severely injured were referred to Hisar", said Subhash Chandra, Station Officer, Sadulpur, Churu district. Further details awaited.

