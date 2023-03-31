A tanker collided with a camper vehicle on Friday at around 3.15 pm on NH 11 in the Phalodi district of Rajasthan. Prima facie, the accident happened due to overtaking, reported ANI. "Five people including the driver of the camper vehicle killed in the accident. Injured are sent to the hospital," Phalodi Police Officer Rakesh Khyalia said. A probe is underway, he added. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Car Collides in Truck Near Sultanpur, Five People Killed On Their Way From Delhi To Bihar.

Rajasthan | A tanker collided with a camper vehicle at around 3.15 pm on NH 11 in the Phalodi district. Prima facie, the accident happened due to overtaking. Five people including the driver of the camper vehicle killed in the accident. Injured are sent to the hospital. Probe…

