Faridabad: Mother of 6 Throws 18-Month-Old Daughter Into Drain; Arrested As Heart-Wrenching Video Goes Viral

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A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday, April 26, for allegedly killing her 18-month-old daughter by throwing her alive into a drain in Faridabad’s Palla area. The accused, identified as Neelam, reportedly confessed to the crime, citing extreme financial hardship as the motive. The victim was the youngest of Neelam's six daughters. Investigators stated that the mother's inability to support another child amidst severe economic distress led to the tragic decision.

Discovery and Investigation Into the Viral Incident

The incident came to light on the afternoon of April 23, when two school students spotted the toddler's body trapped in an iron mesh inside the "Budhiya Nala" drain. Local residents alerted the Palla police station, and the body was retrieved for a post-mortem at the Faridabad Civil Hospital in Ballabgarh. Faridabad Animal Cruelty: Man Fined INR 1,050 for Tying Pet Dog in Scorching Sun.

Woman Throws Infant Into Drain in Faridabad, Disturbing Video Surafces

Autopsy results confirmed that the child had died from drowning, indicating she was alive when she entered the water. A breakthrough in the case occurred when the DLF Crime Branch analysed local CCTV footage, which captured a woman carrying a child toward the drain at approximately 7:30 AM and returning alone shortly thereafter.

Motive and Family Background

Following her arrest in a slum cluster in Dheeraj Nagar, Neelam told investigators that her family was facing "extreme financial hardship". A native of Madhubani, Bihar, Neelam lived in a jhuggi with her husband, Sanjay, who works for a private firm and is physically disabled. "She revealed that her family's financial situation was extremely poor, and with six daughters, she was unable to raise them properly," a senior investigating officer said. Police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav confirmed that the family was living in severe economic distress at the time of the incident. Haryana: Man Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Partner in Faridabad.

Legal Status of the Case

The Faridabad Police have registered an FIR at the Palla police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 103 (murder) and Section 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence). Authorities are currently investigating whether other family members were aware of the incident prior to the discovery of the body. While Neelam remains in custody, the police are continuing to examine all aspects of the case to understand the full extent of the family's situation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).