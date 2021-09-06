Jaipur, September 6: In a shocking incident, an army personnel allegedly died by suicide on Monday morning in Kota district of Rajasthan, according to reports. This comes days after his fiancee had died by suicide in Chittorgarh. Reports inform that the deceased soldier, a member of Kumaon regiment who posted in Dehradun, was depressed following the death of his fiancee. The duo reportedly were to toe knot this year. The reason behind the suicide by the girl is yet unknown. National Suicide Prevention Week 2021 Date & Significance: Know More About the History and Importance of the Day Aiming at Spreading Awareness about Suicide.

According to reports, the deceased soldier identified as Pappu Lal Yadav got recently engaged to a Chittorgarh-based girl recently. However the girl died by suicide on September 4. Following her demise, Yadav also allegedly died by suicide on Monday. Confirming this, Rajendra Prasad SHO Chechat police station in Kota Rural told the Hindustan Times, "Pappu Lal Yadav was from Kumaon regiment and posted in Dehradun. He died by suicide at 6 am today." Suicide Prevention: Ways to Help Someone with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts.

Yadav's brother said in a statement that before ending his life, he had put up a status saying 'tum nahi, toh mein nahi', as reported by the Hindustan Times. Meanwhile the suicide case of the soldier's fiancee is still under investigation. The reason behind girl's decision to take this extreme step is still unknown. Reports inform that the police is probing the matter to find the reason of her suicide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2021 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).